Bret Baier Throws Receipts At McConnell To No Avail

Published on Friday, 14 May 2021

Moscow Mitch lies like he breathes, but it isn't for lack of effort from Bret Baier to get real answers from him. Talking about the GOP's strategy to take the nation back to the 1850s regain a Congressional majority, Baier called McConnell out on his assertion that Republicans are all about the future, and he brought receipts. "Alright, I'm gonna try one more time. Since April 24, fundraising emails from Republicans have mentioned the former president 97 times, an average of more than five times a day," Baier said, sounding a teensy bit exasperated. "You're saying the focus is not on the past. But you're using the former president's name, and Republicans are, to raise money for 2022." McConnell was grimace-smiling by the end of that fact-check, and threw his colleagues under the bus. "Well, look, each individual candidate is going to use whatever appeal they think works to try to raise money," he smarmed. Then came the whopper. "I'm not in the money-raising business, I'm in the Senate business. What we're trying to do here is to make some progress for the country."

