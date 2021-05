Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 17:46 Hits: 6

The loosened guidance should make it easier to reopen schools and workplaces. Mask requirements are still in place for public transport and health care settings.

(Image credit: Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/13/996582891/fully-vaccinated-people-can-stop-wearing-masks-indoors-and-outdoors-cdc-says