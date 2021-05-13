House GOPer Claims January 6th Was No Riot, Just 'Normal Tourist Visit'

Articles

Taking Goebbel's adage a bit too far with this, "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it." Not sure how the House Republican from Georgia said all this with a straight face. As a friendly reminder, 472 of these "tourists" have been arrested and charged so far. "A normal tourist day" that left five dead and 140 police officers injured. Source: NBC News During a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said the House floor was not breached and that the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol behaved “in an orderly fashion.” The comments by Clyde and others on Wednesday marked the latest attempt by some Republicans to revise the narrative of what occurred and came just hours after House GOP members voted to strip Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., of her leadership position after she repeatedly criticized Trump over his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

