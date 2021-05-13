The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Michigan Republicans Want To Criminalize Fact Checking

Michigan's Rep. Matt Maddock (R-Milford), has written legislation co-authored by eight other Republican House members, requiring professional fact checkers to file a $1 million fidelity bond, with a $1,000/day fine for not doing so, and subject them to lawsuits by any “affected person,” The Detroit News has reprted. An "affected person" could bring a civil action in any county district court to claim the bond for "any wrongful conduct that is a violation of the laws of this state." The bond could be forfeited at the discretion of the judge for "demonstrable harm" stemming from something a fact checker wrote, Maddock wrote. The “demonstrable harm” Maddock has in mind is the de-platforming of right-wing conspiracy theorists from social media. "Social media companies deplatform people, politicians, and businesses on the basis of 'fact checkers' who relish their roles punishing those whom they deem 'false,'" Maddock wrote, after alleging in April that fact checkers were largely "body-checking conservatives." "Many believe this enormous economic and social power is being abused," Maddock wrote. "...My legislation will put fact checkers on notice: Don't be wrong, don't be sloppy, and you better be right."

