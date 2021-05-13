Former Acting AG Won't Say If Trump Asked Him To Overturn Election Results

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 15:32 Hits: 7

Boy oh boy, former Acting AG Jeffrey Rosen sure showed us whose side he's on when appearing before the House Oversight Committee yesterday -- and it ain't We The People. You remember Rosen -- he's the really oily and obseqious guy who talked his way into the job and sought to show Trump how loyal he would be. Rosen met with Trump on Jan. 3 but would only say the talk did “not relate to planning and preparations for the events of January 6.” Rep. Gerry Connolly asked Rosen whether those conversations involved rejecting election results. “I think the American people are entitled to an answer, Mr. Rosen,” he said. Rosen said he wouldn't discuss “private” conversations with the Cheeto, and Connelly promptly reminded him there was no claim of privilege from the White House about the conversation. Rosen wouldn't budge. “Respectfully, I don’t think it’s my role here today to discuss communications with the president in the Oval Office or the White House,” he said. “We had an unprecedented insurrection that led to seven deaths and you’re saying this is a privileged communication?” an incredulous Connolly said. The New York Times previously reported that DoJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark and Trump discussed removing Rosen so they could use the agency to reject election results in Georgia. (It didn't happen because Justice Department officials told Trump they would resign if he did.)

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/former-acting-ag-wont-say-if-trump-asked