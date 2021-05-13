The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Must-Listen Of The Day: Ayanna Pressley Calls GOP 'Corrupt Enablers'

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts knew exactly the answer she would get. At the House Oversight Committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection, Pressley asked Trump's "Acting AG" (yeah) whether the government under Trump treated the Black Lives Matter protests of Summer 2020 differently than the January 6 insurrection. "Was it different for Black Lives Matter than it was on January sixth, yes or no?" Of course, Jeffrey Rosen avoided a direct answer: "I think we're talking about very different situations." Pressley reclaimed her time. Chris Hayes asked her to explain the difference, and what followed was everything you need to know about "the difference."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/must-listen-day-ayanna-pressley-calls-gop

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version