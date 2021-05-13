Wisconsin Law Mandates 'Patriotism' At State-Funded Sports Events

Articles

The Wisconsin State Assembly voted to pass a bill that would require the national anthem to be played before sporting events in any venue that has received public funding. Rep. Tony Kurtz cried while defending his proposal. One of the bill's authors, Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), was moved to the point of tears while answering questions about the bill, particularly, whether he understood why some might perceive the requirement as forced patriotism. Fox and Friends hosted Kurtz to promote his fascist endeavor. When asked by Will Cain why he singled out sporting events, Rep, Kurtz used some wartime metaphor but really gave no rational reason for this to happen at Packers games and not movie theaters. Obviously his bill has to do with Colin Kaepernick, so they have legislated away freedom by forcing Americans to participate in a "forced anthem." You can tell the Fox and Friends' Will Cain wasn't totally behind this ludicrous idea that has been passed into law. Cain uses the "some people say" routine on the WI legislator and said people around spots always told him, "Patriotism has to be a choice. I cannot be mandated. What do you say to that?"

