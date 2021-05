Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 17:04 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats on Wednesday sought answers from the Biden administration on whether former President Donald Trump posed a national security threat to the country by continuing to spew lies about the 2020 election.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/bJ4SSCOJnEQ/senate-dems-tie-trumps-election-lies-to-extremist-violence