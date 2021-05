Articles

Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Former acting secretary of defense Chris Miller shifted on key details in the timeline of when the Army agreed to deploy the D.C. National Guard to quell the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

