Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

The first White House meeting on Wednesday between President Biden and congressional leaders from both parties in the House and Senate is being met with widespread skepticism that it will lead to any bipartisan compromise. Whether you ask...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/553017-democrats-gop-agree-on-one-thing-theyre-skeptical-of-a-deal