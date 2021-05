Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 23:46 Hits: 4

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) said on Wednesday that he stands by his praise of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) but repeatedly declined to weigh in on her removal from House GOP leadership. McConnell — asked during a Fox News interview...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/553265-mcconnell-says-hes-great-admirer-of-liz-cheney-but-mum-on-ousting