Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 20:35 Hits: 1

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican strategist Antonia Ferrier and Hoover Institution fellow Lanhee Chen on the future of the GOP after Wednesday's vote to remove Liz Cheney from leadership.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/12/996286582/what-liz-cheney-s-removal-means-for-the-future-of-the-gop