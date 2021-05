Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 23:20 Hits: 9

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah about his vote to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/12/996370738/rep-curtis-r-utah-explains-his-vote-to-remove-liz-cheney-from-house-leadership