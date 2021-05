Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 23:20 Hits: 8

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at protecting U.S. cybersecurity and federal government networks. It also seeks to boost security for software used in the private sector.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/12/996367760/biden-signs-cybersecurity-executive-order-following-colonial-pipeline-hack