Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:37 Hits: 3

The post was originally published as part of Ongoing History of Protest Songs.

Tom Morello has a long career creating political music as the guitarist of Rage Against The Machine, The Nightwatchman, and for several other projects. It should come as no surprise that he joined forces with Russian musical activist collective Pussy Riot.

“Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time,” Morello declared in a press statement. “Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track ‘Weather Strike.’”

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova added: “Both for Tom and me politics has been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It’s an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom.”

“I feel that we’re forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades,” Tolokonnikova shared. “‘Weather Strike’ is a dreamy, utopian track for me. We loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice.”

Tolokonnikova and Morello both come from countries where police brutality is an issue, and the topic of abolition is a timely one. The song is a rousing call to stand against injustice and work toward lasting change.

The post Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Weather Strike’ By Tom Morello and Pussy Riot appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2021/05/12/protest-song-week-weather-strike-morello-pussy-riot/