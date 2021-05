Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 20:09 Hits: 3

House Republicans voted Wednesday to strip Congresswoman Liz Cheney of her leadership post over her continued trashing of Donald Trump, illustrating the former president's stranglehold on the GOP.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/12/996286497/liz-cheney-loses-leadership-post-upon-house-vote