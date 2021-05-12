Very Special People Of Orange County Freak Out Over Digital Vaccine Records

Articles

The paranoid whack jobs of Orange County are at it again. This time, they're protesting so-called "vaccine passports," which is basically a picture of your vaccine documentation. But the sons and daughters of the old "black helicopter" crowd freaked out, claiming the local government would use them to track people and allow vaccinate residents to get special treatment. (Only 38% of the county's residents are fully vaccinated, so rewarding people who get vaccinated with expanded access makes sense to me!) Via the L.A. Times: The proposal for the pilot program included issuing a QR code to vaccine recipients who registered for appointments through the county’s Othena app. County officials stressed that digital vaccination records would provide an alternative to the paper cards issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can be easily lost or destroyed. Many residents were not convinced. By noon, at least 580 people had queued up to offer public comment during the county meeting, including some from Los Angeles. Each was given 30 seconds to speak, and the overwhelming majority used the opportunity to urge county officials to reject the passport. Some also declared the pandemic a hoax. “I will not be bullied, coerced, harassed in any way, shape or form ... into participating into a massive human experiment in order to fit in,” said one woman, who did not provide her name.

