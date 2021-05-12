Two Republicans Admit 'Cancel Culture' Is Happening In GOP

Articles

Senator Joni Ernst and Representative Ken Buck both admitted that Liz Cheney was "canceled" out by Republicans for not pledging fealty to TraitorTrump. Before the voice vote was cast by Republicans on Monday in the HOUSE, Senator Ernst, the only woman Senate Republican elected to a leadership position, called out the GOP for their cancel culture. Ernst told reporters, "I feel it's OK to go ahead and express what you feel is right to express and, you know, cancel culture is cancel culture no matter how you look at it. Unfortunately, I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party." After Cheney was ousted this morning, Representative Ken Buck, a member of the ultra right-wing House Freedom Caucus and an ally to Trump, told reporters, “Liz Cheney was canceled for speaking her mind.” These two members of the GOP are ultra-conservative and have been blocking progress for the American people far too long, but what they are saying is the truth when it comes to the QAnon, conspiracy laden, racist, Stepford culture of the base of the Republican Party. Republicans in the media and in Congress have been using the meme "cancel culture" to attack the Left or any company that chooses to try and take action against the serial lying QAnon Trumpers.

