Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 09:08 Hits: 8

House Republicans will meet behind closed doors to vote to remove their No. 3 leader Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. GOP lawmakers complain her anti-Trump position puts her out of step with the conference.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/12/996079246/house-gop-vote-to-decide-the-fate-of-rep-liz-cheney