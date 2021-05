Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 23:08 Hits: 4

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday made an argument for former President Trump remaining a main figure in the Republican Party, contending that without him, "half the people will leave."Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Graham...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/552997-graham-warns-about-trying-to-drive-trump-from-gop-half-the-people-will-leave