In US, Cost Of Child Care Is Double What Is 'Affordable'

Joya Misra, University of Massachusetts Amherst President Joe Biden wants to make child care more affordable across the U.S. Under his American Families Plan, proposed in April 2021, the federal government would subsidize the costs of child care to the tune of US$225 billion annually. Lower-income families could access child care free of charge, while middle-class families would pay no more than 7% of their income. Additionally, the plan seeks to make free, high-quality preschool available for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

