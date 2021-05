Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021

A commenter from yesterday's post about eating out shared this video from Meidas Touch and Bette Midler accurately outlining the current state of the GOP. It reminds me of the old JibJab videos. Open thread below...

