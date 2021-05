Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 09:00 Hits: 2

Elise Stefanik, a four-term congresswoman, is working to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership post over her ongoing criticism of former President Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/11/995068272/et-tu-elise-cheney-set-to-lose-leadership-job-to-rep-who-nominated-her-for-it