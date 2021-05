Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:12 Hits: 3

George Tanios and Julian Khater have been accused of conspiring to assault U.S. Capitol Police officers, including Brian Sicknick, who were protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6.

(Image credit: Department of Justice/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/11/995836924/2-men-charged-with-assaulting-police-in-capitol-riot-ordered-jailed-pending-tria