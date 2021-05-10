The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What Florida’s New Voting Law Signifies About The GOP’s Larger Motivations

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

What role do Liz Cheney-type Republicans have to play in the future of the party (if any)? And what does Florida’s new voting law tell us about the GOP’s efforts to change the way Americans vote, and its larger motivations?

 
More: Apple Podcasts | ESPN App |RSS

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/what-floridas-new-voting-law-signifies-about-the-gops-larger-motivations/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version