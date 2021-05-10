The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ernst Accuses Fellow GOPers Of Forcing The ‘Cancel Culture’ They Decry On Cheney

Category: World Politics Hits: 48

Ernst Accuses Fellow GOPers Of Forcing The ‘Cancel Culture’ They Decry On Cheney

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Monday doubled down on her defense of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) by taking aim at fellow Republicans for pushing the "cancel culture" they cry foul about onto the third-ranking Republican, days before the House GOP conference is set to vote on whether to oust Cheney as its chair amid the third-ranking Republican continuing to call out former President Trump for his election fraud falsehoods.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/iljZGqT7HUo/ernst-republicans-cancel-culture-cheney

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version