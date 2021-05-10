The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida Man Who Bragged On Facebook, 'I Was There!' Now Arrested By The FBI

After John Nassif posted several images and videos on Facebook a friend advised him to "Be careful what you post." Too late. The FBI nabbed him. Source: Fox13, Tampa Bay A Florida man who posted Facebook photos from the Capitol riot has now been arrested for his alleged role there. John Maron Nassif of Chuluota was charged Monday with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, as well as entering a restricted building without lawful authority. According to his arrest affidavit, a witness contacted the FBI three days after the January 6 riot to report that Nassif had posted pictures and videos from inside and outside the Capitol during the riot, commenting on one of them, "You know I was there right?" "Be careful what you post," a friend replied. Screenshots taken by the FBI also show Nassif talking about deleting his Twitter account in favor of an encrypted communication method. FBI screenshots of texts between Nassif and his friend. https://t.co/2mbN4fOfwc

