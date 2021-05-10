Top Aide To TX Ag Official Sid Miller Arrested In Scheme Over Hemp Licenses

Articles

Todd M. Smith was arrested last Thursday for allegedly taking money in exchange for hemp licenses. Smith was a top political consultant for this guy: Sid Miller, Texas Ag Commissioner Who's surprised? Sid Miller is another swamp creature hired by Trump. Here's more on Smith from the Texas Tribune: The top political consultant to Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was arrested Thursday on allegations that he participated in a scheme to solicit money and campaign contributions for state hemp licenses issued by Miller’s Texas Department of Agriculture.

