Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 16:56

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) painstaking beat around the bush when asked about former President Trump's enduring influence on the Republican Party during an interview with a Kentucky PBS affiliate that aired Monday.

