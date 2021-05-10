Brian Stelter Lets Tuckums Have It Over His Anti-Vax Campaign

Articles

On Reliable Sources yesterday, Brian Stelter spelled out the insidious effect Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, the self-anointed voice of the little guy, has had on the vaccination and pandemic recovery efforts. "Is the USA suffering from a bad case of Foxitis? And is it hurting America's pandemic recovery? That word, Foxitis, it was coined by a lawyer defending one of the suspects in the pro-Trump riot. It's almost a 'Fox News made me do it' kind of defense. Fox-mania, the lawyer said. He said his clients lost his job due to the pandemic and then watched Fox constantly for next six months," Stelter said. “ 'He believed what was being fed to him.' Indeed many Fox viewers came away with a distinct impression that President Trump was robbed, that the election was rigged. But that is just one of the symptoms of Foxitis. Other possible symptoms are fear of the unknown, fear of a diversifying America, anger about cancel culture, but only when conservatives are affected, belief that news outlets and tech firms are all radical villains. Perhaps one of the symptoms is even the ablity to forget what you've seen with your own eyes." He described how Fox mania makes viewers prone to conspiracy thinking and hostile to change. "Maybe there needs to be a warning label. I mean, this whole Foxitis thing has become a punchline now, all over social media with people saying the COVID vaccine has made them immune to Foxitis.

