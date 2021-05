Articles

As House Republicans inch closer to ousting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the caucus' conference chair for her vehement refusal to go along with former President Trump's election fraud falsehoods, a few GOP lawmakers on Sunday came out in support of the third-ranking Republican as her future in GOP leadership hangs in the balance.

