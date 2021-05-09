The Passion Of Liz Cheney

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 13:00 Hits: 0

According to this author and others, Republicans are at a fork in the road right now and they seem to have chosen Trump over basic tenets of democracy and decency. We'll see for sure in a few days but it seems likely they'll oust Liz Cheney from leadership, despite her pedigree as the offspring from the most conservative and ruthless family in recent American political history. And for her part, Liz Cheney seems to be welcoming her oncoming martyrdom, not backing down an inch from her criticism of Trump. Doubtless, Cheney expects history will be kinder to her than it will Trump and his present-day acolytes, and that she'll be rewarded later, perhaps posthumously because her political career is fast careening to an end. Source: The Guardian She is a champion of the hawkish foreign policy espoused by her father, a former US vice-president dubbed “Darth Vader”. She is a hardline conservative whose opposition to gay marriage pained her lesbian sister. Now Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney finds herself a likely martyr of the resistance to ex-president Donald Trump, earning plaudits from party moderates and even some Democrats for swearing allegiance to truth rather than lies.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/passion-liz-cheney