Violent Crime and the Right

I've been writing for years about the Crime Wave of the Late 20th Century and its driving role in the rightward turn of American politics starting in the 1970s. The most fascinating and sobering aspect of it in retrospect is that we don't really understand why it happened or why it ended. There are some compelling theories. But we really don't know. To refresh our collective memory about what we're talking about here's a chart showing the national murder rate in the US from 1960 to 2016.

