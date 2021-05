Articles

Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) amid House Republicans preparing to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WYO as its conference chair for refusing to bend to former President Trump's election fraud falsehoods.

