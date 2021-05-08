The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

We Can&#8217;t Look Away

Category: World Politics Hits: 17

There's so much crap happening with electoral shenanigans in purple states right now that it can all become a blur. But don't miss these updates from the "audit" in Arizona. After DOJ called foul the audit leaders are going to "indefinitely defer" plans to interview voters as part of their audit. Not surprisingly this sounds like a recipe for voter intimidation. And it's beyond shocking it was even considered.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/uUPh9L976uQ/we-cant-look-away

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version