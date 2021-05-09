Democrats Should Worry about British Labour&#8217;s Collapse

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 09 May 2021 01:29 Hits: 19

In December 2019, the British Labour Party suffered its worst defeat since 1935. Last Thursday, with a spate of local races and a parliamentary bye-election as the result of a resignation, Labour under its new leader Keir Starmer had a chance to redeem itself. But Labour lost the bye-election in Hartlepool decisively and seems to have been drubbed in local elections outside of London and university towns. These sorry results suggest that Labour may in for a long-term decline similar to that which it endured after Margaret Thatcher and the Tories' victory in 1979.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/GfX4-xw_LYQ/democrats-should-worry-about-british-labours-collapse