Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 11:00 Hits: 17

The shifting nature of war has made peacemaking more difficult. A new kind of back-channel diplomacy can help.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/05/08/how-wars-end-peacemaking-negotiations-diplomacy-reconciliation-united-nations-security-council-sierra-leone-syria-tajikistan-tony-blair/