Media Calls Out GOP Bragging About 'Achievements' They Voted Against

Let’s hope this is one of the hot trends of May 2021—the media is noticing how congressional Republicans are promoting funding from the American Rescue Plan despite having voted against the law. The Associated Press is on the story, with a bluntly accurate headline: "Republicans promote pandemic relief they voted against." Rep. Nicole Malliotakis voted against the COVID-19 relief package, the AP reports, then described funding her district got from the law as one of her “achievements,” and touted “bringing federal funding to the district and back into the pockets of taxpayers.”

