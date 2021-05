Articles

Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

Dr. Nancy Messonnier had served as the agency's top respiratory disease official since 2016. Then-President Donald Trump reportedly threatened to fire her after her comments in February 2020.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/07/994685964/cdc-official-who-warned-americans-coronavirus-could-cause-severe-disruption-resi