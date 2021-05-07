House Colleague Calls Elise Stefanik 'Soulless Sell-Out'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 15:12 Hits: 13

The don't sugarcoat it award of the day goes to Rep. Ruben Gallego for his takedown of Elise Stefanik, the Republican congresswoman deemed Trumpy enough to replace Liz Cheney in House leadership. Ruben Gallego and Elise Stefanik were undergraduates at Harvard at around the same time, and at one time he considered her a colleague, if not a friend. Not anymore. Gallego explained his position in simple terms to Chris Hayes Thursday night: “When you become seditionist, and you are smart enough to know the difference—She’s bright. She’s sold herself out.” Gallego, an Iraq War vet, has a history of not sugarcoating it. This tweet has been given very high marks this month: I was trying to figure what type of pen to stab your friends with if they overran us on the floor of the House of Representatives while trying to conduct a democratic transition of power. So please shut your seditious, Qanon loving mouth when it comes to who loves America. https://t.co/NycvFNHkJ9 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 2, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/house-colleague-calls-elise-stefanik