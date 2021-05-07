Friday News Dump: Tuckums Still Trying To Kill His Own Viewers, And Other News

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

I've been watching Fox News strategy for a long, long, time, and with Tucker literally pushing his audience to, well, kill themselves, I conclude that 1) They no longer care about their viewing audience, because they're old and dying off and 2) They see Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson as their future in maintaining political power, and nihilistic young right-wingers love it. Profit! Remember: Fox doesn't make their profits off their anemic advertising. They make it from the cable companies, who pay significantly more for Fox than other news channels because every time they try to change that lucrative arrangement, Fox sics their angry viewers on them with a cry of "Big Tech is trying to stifle our voice!" Sean Hannity used to rule Fox. But in the post-Trump era, Tucker Carlson is king | By Oliver Darcy https://t.co/6sIruoBp1H — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) May 7, 2021

