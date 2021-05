Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 22:00 Hits: 1

A Democratic lawsuit challenging the procedures of a sketchy audit of Arizona's 2020 election may have been settled this week. But that hasn't resolved all the disputes engulfing the recount of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots, as the auditors head into the final week that they have reserved at the current counting site.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/-NSxpIYqTCU/arizona-audit-maricopa-county-passwords