Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 14:42 Hits: 0

For the first time in decades, Montana will have more than one Congressional district. After the news came, GOP lawmakers rushed a bill to set new rules for the state's districting commission.

(Image credit: Shaylee Ragar/Montana Public Radio )

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/07/994415306/montana-gop-pushes-for-more-redistricting-power-after-state-gains-congressional-