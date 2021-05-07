Ohio State Senator Participates In Video Meeting While Driving

Articles

Friday, 07 May 2021

"House Bill 283, introduced Monday, calls for a ban on writing, sending or reading texts, viewing videos or taking photos, live streaming and using applications while driving." State Senator Andrew Brenner thought it'd be a good idea to participate in the video meeting while on the highway, but chose a background for the Zoom call that looked kind of funny...Probably the seatbelt did, too. The video can be watched in full on the Ohio Channel website, here. Source: Columbus Dispatch On the same day a distracted driving bill was introduced, state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Delaware, participated in a government video meeting while driving. "I wasn't distracted. I was paying attention to the driving and listening to it (the meeting,)" Brenner said. "I had two meetings that were back to back that were in separate locations. And I've actually been on other calls, numerous calls, while driving. Phone calls for the most part but on video calls, I'm not paying attention to the video. To me, it's like a phone call." He added that he was parked during most of the video meeting of the Ohio Controlling Board. "I was wearing a seat belt and paying attention to the road."

