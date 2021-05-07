NY AG Suing Wohl And Burkman For $2.75 Mil Over Racist Robocalls

Articles

Friday, 07 May 2021

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman will likely add money troubles to their legal woes as New York’s attorney general is seeking $2.75 million from them over racist robocalls designed to keep people of color from voting last fall. New York’s AG Letitia James has asked to join an already existing federal lawsuit against the pair on behalf of “approximately 5,500 New Yorkers subjected to discriminatory and harassing robocalls.” The OAG launched an investigation into Wohl and Burkman after receiving tips from the public that they received automated messages discouraging them from voting by mail. The investigation found that in the summer of 2020, Wohl and Burkman created a robocall recording, falsely claiming that voting by mail would subject the voter to having their personal information used by the police to track old warrants, credit card companies to collect debts, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to track individuals for mandatory vaccines, all of which was false. As The Daily Beast explains, James is seeking $500 for each of the 5,500 New Yorkers affected, which means Wohl and Burkman could be on the hook for $2.75 million.

