Experts Shocked As New Hiring Falls Far Below Expected Numbers

The new jobs report is out, and the experts are apparently shocked over the anemic hiring numbers. I'm not, and neither are most women. Christine Roman on CNN explains: "So the labor force, the labor market damage for women, a generation of progress for women in the workforce essentially wiped out by a global pandemic, by a pandemic in this country," Roman said. "There's a lot of work to do there. That's where you'll see the White House trying to tie into its human capital, its infrastructure push, human worker infrastructure to make that point that you can't just turn the switch back on and everybody goes back to the way it was. Women, in particular, and families need supports in the labor market to come back. "So many schools are still closed. I think my middle schooler is going to set foot in a school five times by the end of the year because of the way it's hybrid. How difficult for somebody to go back to a job or start looking again when you have those kinds of challenges in the family. That's something really to think about. As we go forward here with opening, hopefully that will get easier in the fall," she concluded. "And that's why as we've heard these Republicans make the arguments about the labor supply and talking about the fact that these unemployment benefits are disincentivizing people from returning to the labor force," CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond said.

