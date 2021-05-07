Utah Ex-Cop Narrates Video Of Giant Vaccine Needle Burning In Effigy

Articles

A controversial former Utah Police officer has shared video of an anti-vaccine rally where a giant needle was burned in effigy. Former Salt Lake City police officer Eric Moutsos recorded the event and shared it on YouTube. Moutsos is known for refusing to work an assignment at a LGBTQ Pride parade in 2014, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. The anti-vaccine gathering was said to have occurred in Moroni on May 1. Moutsos can be heard narrating the video as he points the camera at the fake burning needle, which includes the words "Medical Tyranny." A second burning structure is adorned with the word "Biohazard." "Down with medical tyranny!" a child can be heard screaming in the video. "We're having a little fire and it's a giant syringe," Moutsos explains. At one point during the video, a man wearing an “I make awesome babies" T-shirt approaches Moutsos to mock climate change. “It's causing global warming, this is like 10 dead polar bears right there," the man said of the bonfire.

