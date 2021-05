Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 06:12 Hits: 6

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, 51, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday on her decision not to run for reelection as the city's leader.

(Image credit: Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/07/994501740/keisha-lance-bottoms-wont-run-for-reelection-as-atlanta-mayor