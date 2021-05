Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 20:01 Hits: 3

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Thomas Hughes, director of the Oversight Board Administration, which ruled that Facebook was justified in banning then-President Trump from the social media platform.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/05/06/994376673/oversight-board-says-facebook-must-revisit-arbitrary-indefinite-trump-ban