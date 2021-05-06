Texas Rep. Too Scared To Debunk The Big Lie

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021 19:34 Hits: 3

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) was too cowardly to take a position on the 2020 presidential election, seeing that Liz Cheney may be ousted from a leadership position over her fight with TraitorTrump's voter fraud lies. On Fox News, he and host John Roberts discussed the possible removal of Rep. Cheney from her leadership position because of her dispute with Trump. Rep. Cheney penned an op-ed in the Washington Post, entitled "The GOP is at a turning point. History is watching us," making her case against the cult of personality and narcissism that embodies Trump. Finally, we Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality DownWithTyranny writes, "Liz is a raging conservative, not a progressive bone in her body... perfect for Wyoming? Well, no... she recognizes exactly what Trump is and, unlike almost all of her colleagues, isn't afraid to say so, even though it means she will probably lose her seat next year." Loyalty to the traitorous ex-president is all that matters to the GOP. At the end of their interview, Roberts finally asked the Texas Congressman who was right on the BIG LIE - Cheney or Trump.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/05/tx-republican-congressman-refuses-say-if